Azerbaijan exempts certain categories of citizens from military duty during peacetime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan has rolled out fresh regulations concerning exemptions from compulsory military service during peacetime, with specific groups of citizens now being shuffled into reserve status, Trend reports.

The changes were reflected in an amendment to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service."

Under the new regulations, the following categories of citizens will be exempt from compulsory military service during peacetime and will be placed in reserve:

- Citizens holding a PhD or Doctor of Science degree;

- Conscripts who are deemed unfit for active military service during peacetime due to health reasons but are fit for service during wartime;

- Conscripts who have not completed their mandatory military service by the age limit for various reasons;

- Conscripts who are directed to alternative civilian service;

- Individuals, who have completed mandatory military service or have been exempted from conscription according to the legislation of their previous country of citizenship before obtaining Azerbaijani citizenship, except for those whose parents were both Azerbaijani citizens at the time of their birth.

Following discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and passed in the third reading.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel