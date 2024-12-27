Algerian President extends condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic loss of lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane on December 25, Trend reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I was deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines' plane, near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, causing serious loss of life and leaving many others injured.

At the tragedy that befell the friendly people of Azerbaijan, I extend to Your Excellency and to the families of the victims, on behalf of the Algerian people, its government and that of my own, my heartfelt condolences and most sincere feelings of sympathy. I also express my heartfelt wishes for speedy recovery to the injured, assuring you of Algeria's solidarity with your country in this difficult time, while convinced that the Azerbaijani people will be able to overcome this painful ordeal.

Reiterating to you my sincere condolences, please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest and cordial esteem."