Uzbekistan reveals volume of commercial banks' non-performing loans in 11M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 28. The volume of non-performing loans in Uzbekistan's commercial banks amounted to 22.4 trillion soums ($1.73 billion) from January through November 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan shows that the loan portfolio of banks amounted to 525.8 trillion soums ($40.76 billion). The share of problem loans in the total loan portfolio of banks amounted to 4.3 percent.

Problem loans in state-owned banks exceeded 14.98 trillion soums ($1.16 billion), while non-state banks’ problem loans amounted to 7.46 trillion soums ($578.4 million).

The National Bank of Uzbekistan accounted for the largest volume of problem loans among state-owned banks, with 3.62 trillion soums ($280.6 million). Among non-state banks, Ipoteka Bank (3.87 trillion soums, or $300 million) holds the leading position.

