Winter Tale Fair catches eye among Azerbaijan's Khankendi residents (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Winter Tale Fair unfolding in Khankendi has ignited a spark of curiosity among the city's inhabitants, Trend reports.

Large crowds congregate, particularly in the evening, for the event.

Attendees of the fair have the opportunity to acquire distinctive memorabilia and presents while indulging in an array of unique and delectable culinary offerings from both Eastern and Western gastronomies, all at competitive price points.

They can also explore themed corners, warm up with hot drinks on a cold winter day, play various games, and experience the true New Year’s atmosphere with their loved ones.

Colorful lighting, several interesting photo booth stands, and wooden houses with tasty treats make this space attractive for both children and adults.

To note, the fair in Khankendi will last for several days.

