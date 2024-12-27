OTS strengthens regional security with new civil defense mechanism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the country’s MFA.

During the meeting, the secretary-general once again expressed his condolences regarding the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane and extended his wishes for patience to the families of the victims.

In turn, Minister Bayramov thanked the OTS for the condolences and statements issued in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

The minister emphasized that strengthening friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation within the OTS remains a key priority for Azerbaijan. He reaffirmed the country’s unwavering support for the organization’s initiatives aimed at realizing its full potential.

Bayramov also highlighted the importance of further bolstering the OTS Secretariat and expanding the organization’s presence in international forums through its observer status. Both sides discussed the significance of the informal summit held in Shusha earlier this year, the adoption of the Karabakh Declaration, and the resolutions made at the Bishkek summit, which have collectively enhanced multilateral cooperation within the OTS.

The parties also touched on recent milestones for the organization, including the adoption of a unified Turkic alphabet, a new flag, and logo, as well as the decision to establish a Civil Defense Mechanism. These steps, Bayramov noted, have further strengthened the OTS’s role and unity.

The discussion concluded with an exchange of views on various other matters of mutual interest.