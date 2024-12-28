Azerbaijan counts funding for construction of Judicial Complex for Grave Crimes in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The construction of the Baku Judicial Complex for Grave Crimes will cost the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice 25.8 million manat ($15 million), Trend reports via the unified public procurement web-portal.

In this regard, the ministry has completed the preparatory work.

The ministry has assigned the construction work to the TVM Inshaat Limited Liability Company (LLC) and signed a contract with it.

The company was registered in 2016. The legal representative of the LLC, which has a charter capital of 10 manat ($5.9), is Musa Aghayev.

