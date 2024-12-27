Azerbaijan to provide numerous servicemen with apartments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The process of providing permanent housing to servicemen (including active-duty personnel, discharged servicemen, or their heirs) who have demonstrated exemplary military service for 20 or more years continues in alignment with the implementation of the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Measures to Strengthen the Social Protection of Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", dated December 28, 2011, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On December 24, Baku Military College hosted a drawing ceremony to allocate permanent housing to the servicemen (active-duty personnel, discharged servicemen, or their heirs) who have served with distinction for 20 or more years.

In attendance were representatives from relevant bodies of the Ministry of Defense, as well as a group of active and reserve military personnel and their family members.

The event commenced with commemoration of of the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers at the event highlighted that thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, significant steps have been taken to improve the social and living conditions of military personnel.

It was particularly emphasized that the initiatives undertaken in this regard are crucial in boosting the morale of the servicemen.

Servicemen subsequently received the apartments through a drawing procedure that followed the principle of succession.

It is worth mentioning that the apartments to be provided on a selective basis, in line with the principles of transparency and fairness and considering the family composition of military personnel, are located in the Hovsan settlement of Baku and the city of Sumgayit.

