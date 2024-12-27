Azerbaijan Army carries out tactical live-fire exercise with tanks (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Under the training plan for 2024, the tank units of the Azerbaijan Army conducted live-fire tactical exercises, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the exercise plan, units were withdrawn on alert from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas.

At the next stage of the exercise, the decision-making process of the headquarters was carried out at the command posts, reports of the command staff were heard according to the training-combat task.

In the end, according to the scenario of live-fire tactical exercise, the tasks on approaching the enemy, destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless were carried out.

During the exercise, the main attention was focused on improving the combat capability of tank units, increasing the professionalism of military personnel, and ensuring coordinated activity of tank units with personnel in battle.