EBRD funds wastewater network expansion in Jordan’s West Irbid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced a $30 million loan to Jordan’s Water Authority (WAJ) to improve wastewater services for approximately 200,000 residents in West Irbid, Trend reports.

This funding will complete a wastewater network initially financed through a 2017 EBRD loan. The project includes the installation of a modern wastewater network and pumping stations, benefiting local communities and refugees while advancing Jordan’s goal of achieving 80% wastewater network coverage by 2030.

The initiative addresses Jordan’s pressing water challenges, where renewable freshwater resources are critically scarce. By replacing outdated cesspit disposal methods, the new infrastructure will reduce environmental and health risks while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement was signed by Zeina Toukan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Raed Abu Soud, Minister of Water and Irrigation, and Gretchen Biery, EBRD Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Since 2012, the EBRD has supported Jordan with over 2.2 billion euros across 74 projects, focusing on sustainable infrastructure and resource management.