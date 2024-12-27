Azerbaijan, Bulgaria exchange experience in tax sphere

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A delegation of employees from the Main Directorate of the Tax Ombudsman Service at the State Tax Service, the Main Directorate of International Taxation and Tax Monitoring, the Main Legal Department, the Main Directorate for Taxpayer Services, the Main Directorate for Administrative Complaints, and other structural units at the Ministry of Economy visited Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, in order to enhance bilateral relations and exchange experiences in the tax sector between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Trend reports.

The visit included meetings with Bulgarian National Revenue Agency officials, according to reports. The State Tax Service delegation presented national experience at the meetings. The presentations covered Azerbaijan's tax administration's services, methods for assessing taxpayer satisfaction, quality assessment and improvement, the main indicators of activity in this field, and ways to verify compliance with the actual indicators. The Bulgarian colleagues learned about STS's customer orientation, UX-Lab activities, and proactive and situational services.

In addition, employees of the State Tax Service got acquainted with the Iztok service center of the National Revenue Agency. The experience in the fields of judicial and pre-trial dispute resolution, administrative complaints, taxpayer services, desk tax audits, and other areas was exchanged.

To note, the visit took place within the framework of the newly established working group between the tax services of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

