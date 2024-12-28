ICAO stands ready to deploy expert to investigate Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is ready to support this investigation into the causes of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash by deploying its expert to participate in the international investigation team as an observer, Trend reports via ICAO.

“ICAO expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and survivors of the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 on December 25, 2024. In accordance with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), ICAO encourages Member States to fully cooperate in conducting a comprehensive and independent investigation. These international civil aviation standards require an independent investigation involving all states concerned. The investigators' task is to gather all relevant information about the incident, establish the facts, and analyze possible safety factors or hazards that may have caused or contributed to the tragedy. They must also propose recommendations for improved safety measures based on their findings. In the interests of safety and security in aviation, ICAO is ready to support this investigation by sending its expert to participate in the international investigation team as an observer,” the statement of the organization reads.

ICAO urges all interested states and service providers to retain all relevant information and documentation in full cooperation with the investigation process.

“The investigation may involve states of operators, states of registration of the aircraft, states of development and manufacturers of the aircraft and engines, and states whose nationals have been killed or seriously injured. According to Annex 13, the investigation is conducted solely for the purpose of preventing future accidents and incidents by collecting and analyzing safety-related data and information. Annex 13 requires the preparation of a preliminary report within 30 days of an accident and a final report within 12 months. ICAO support in this process will help to ensure a comprehensive investigation, including analysis of all possible factors that contributed to this tragedy in order to prevent similar events in the future,” the organization reports.

On December 25, passenger plane Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of a passenger airplane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of these, 15 were citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Both pilots of the crew, as well as the stewardess, were killed; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were delivered to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, the investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after completion of all necessary research and data analysis.