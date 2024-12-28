Azerbaijan adopts artificial intelligence standards

Photo: Antimonopoly and Consumer Markets Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. State standards on artificial intelligence (AI) have been adopted in Azerbaijan, a source in the country's State Service for Antimonopoly Regulation and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the source, AZS ISO/IEC TR 24028:2024 "Information technology - AI - Review of trust in artificial intelligence" and AZS ISO/IEC TR 24372:2024 "Information technology - AI - Review of computational approaches for AI systems" standards were adopted by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) under the service.

The new standards will create opportunities for enterprises and organizations to achieve technological development, implement effective innovative solutions, and enhance reliability and competitiveness in the relevant field.

"The mentioned state standards define topics related to the validation of AI systems' accuracy, including the main computational characteristics of these systems, as well as important algorithms and approaches used in them.

The goal of implementing the new state standards is to establish common rules and guidelines for the proper functioning of AI systems on various platforms and in various fields, as well as to ensure their interoperability.

The new state standards were presented for discussion in the Technical Committee on Standardization "Information and Communication Technologies" (AZSTAND/TK 05), approved by the institute, and included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization," the source added.

