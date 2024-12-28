Brazilian experts arrive in Aktau to investigate AZAL plane crash

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 28. Representatives of the Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention of Air Accidents (CENIPA) have arrived in Kazakhstan to investigate the AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane crash in Aktau, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

"On December 28, the authorized investigators from CENIPA arrived in the city of Aktau. A meeting was held at the headquarters of the investigation commission, where joint tasks at the site of the aviation incident were outlined," the ministry said.

To note, CENIPA is the authorized body for investigating accidents in civil aviation.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel