Embraer representatives arrive in Aktau to join AZAL plane crash investigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Representatives from the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer have arrived in Aktau to investigate the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

"Special representatives from the Embraer factory have arrived from Brazil. The investigation commission has visited the crash site and outlined the forthcoming steps," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also announced that representatives from CENIPA (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aircraft Accidents) are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan in the coming days to assist with the investigation.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.