Kyrgyzstan launches direct flight to Vietnam's Phu Quoc

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 27. Kyrgyzstan's Aero Nomad Airlines has launched a direct flight from Bishkek to Phu Quoc (Vietnam), announced Alena Khomenko, spokesperson for Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport, Trend reports.

In the perspective articulated by Khomenko, this event delineates a pivotal juncture within the annals of Kyrgyz aviation history. The recently established direct corridor connecting Bishkek to Phu Quoc emerges from a strategic alliance between Aero Nomad Airlines and the tour operator Compass.

"This is the second new route launched by Aero Nomad this year. On December 5, the airline also launched Kyrgyzstan's first-ever flight from Bishkek to Phuket, Thailand," the statement said.

Aero Nomad Airlines, established in 2021, operates a fleet of four A320 aircraft. For the autumn-winter season, the airline is offering regular international flights to Moscow, Surgut, Delhi, Lahore, and Islamabad, as well as domestic flights between Bishkek and Osh.