Azerbaijan launches electronic voting and remote shareholder meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's National Depository Center (NDC) has implemented a pioneering framework for virtual shareholder assemblies and electronic voting (E-vote), marking a significant advancement in the nation's governance infrastructure, NDC Board Chairman Aghahuseyn Khudaverdiyev said during a media briefing on the E-vote system of NDC today, Trend reports.

"As part of this service, notifications and materials related to the agenda of meetings are posted electronically on the NDC’s 'Investor Portal'. Shareholders can familiarize themselves with the agenda and take advantage of electronic voting. The first organization to use this service was the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB).

In accordance with the agreement between the NDC and ABB, the notification for the extraordinary shareholders' meeting was posted on the shareholders' personal accounts in the 'Investor Portal'.

The new service allows meetings to be held remotely, delivering information to shareholders efficiently and timely, which is especially important for those who, for any reason, cannot attend the meeting in person. This solution minimizes the use of paper-based materials and strengthens the protection of shareholders' rights," he added.

