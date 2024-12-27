King of Jordan expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. King Abdullah II of Jordan has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic loss of life in the crash of an AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) passenger plane on December 25, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

We were truly saddened to learn of the tragic passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan, which claimed many innocent lives.

On behalf of the people and Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I would like to convey to Your Excellency, the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, its people, and to the bereaved families our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences.

As we wish the injured a speedy recovery, we pray that God grant you and the people of Azerbaijan the strength and fortitude to overcome this tragedy," the letter reads.