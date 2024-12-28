Türkiye’s first hybrid wind-solar-battery project takes off with EBRD support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced a $65 million loan to Polat Enerji to support the development of Türkiye’s first integrated wind, solar, and battery storage power facility, Trend reports.

With an additional $5 million concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, the total financing package reaches $70 million.

The project includes a 30.8 MW expansion of Polat Enerji’s wind power capacity, a 46.6 MW solar plant, and a 10 MWh battery storage system, all co-located at the company’s Geycek wind farm. This landmark initiative positions Türkiye as a leader in renewable energy innovation.

"Türkiye’s renewable energy sector needs visionary players to meet its ambitious net-zero targets by 2053," said Aida Sitdikova, Head of Energy Eurasia, the Middle East, and Africa at the EBRD. "This project sets a new standard by integrating wind, solar, and battery technologies, supporting the country’s energy transition."

Polat Enerji, a pioneer in Türkiye’s wind energy sector with 654 MW of installed capacity, aims to further bolster the country’s green energy ambitions. Board Member Neşet Özgür Cireli emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainable solutions and praised the EBRD’s role in driving transformative energy projects.