Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan collaborate on green corridor

Oil&Gas Materials 27 December 2024 16:46 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A founding agreement for a joint venture named "Green Corridor Union" has been signed between the national electricity companies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov shared this event in a post on his official X page.

"Today, the Establishment Agreement of the Joint Venture Green Corridor Alliance was signed between the national electricity companies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The Joint Venture, which will be headquartered in Baku, marks a significant step in the implementation of the ‘Azerbaijan - Central Asia Green Energy Corridor" project and in shaping the region's energy future," the publication reads.

