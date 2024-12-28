Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 29 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 16 currencies went down compared to December 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,867 rials, and one euro is 594,001 rials, while on December 26, one euro was 593,789.

Currency Rial on December 28 Rial on December 26 1 US dollar USD 569,867 569,026 1 British pound GBP 716,394 717,059 1 Swiss franc CHF 631,914 638,940 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,810 51,643 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,167 50,157 1 Danish krone DKK 79,636 79,461 1 Indian rupee INR 6,669 6,724 1 UAE dirham AED 155,171 154,942 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,849,153 1,846,191 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,960 204,563 100 Japanese yens JPY 361,273 362,173 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,421 73,098 1 Omani rial OMR 1,480,082 1,479,073 1 Canadian dollar CAD 394,826 397,226 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 320,814 321,368 1 South African rand ZAR 30,547 30,536 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,184 16,308 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,389 5,709 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,557 156,326 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,552 43,513 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 353,750 355,120 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,965 151,740 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,515,604 1,513,367 1 Singapore dollar SGD 419,591 420,324 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,127 476,314 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,482 19,319 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,631 420,083 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,287 116,115 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,085 77,973 100 Thai baht THB 1,670,744 1,670,545 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,393 126,818 1,000 South Korean won KRW 387,380 390,436 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 803,762 802,575 1 euro EUR 594,001 593,789 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,858 109,981 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,879 203,038 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,196 35,220 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,095 8,114 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,272 174,014 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,217 334,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 983,917 971,457 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,161 52,099 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,382 162,217 Venezuelan bolívar VES 11,023 11,036

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 692,164 rials and $1 costs 664,042 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 673,311 rials, and the price of $1 totals 645,955 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 807,000–811,000 rials, while one euro is about 843,000–846,000 rials.

