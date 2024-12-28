Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 28

Business Materials 28 December 2024 10:58 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 29 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 16 currencies went down compared to December 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,867 rials, and one euro is 594,001 rials, while on December 26, one euro was 593,789.

Currency

Rial on December 28

Rial on December 26

1 US dollar

USD

569,867

569,026

1 British pound

GBP

716,394

717,059

1 Swiss franc

CHF

631,914

638,940

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,810

51,643

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,167

50,157

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,636

79,461

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,669

6,724

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,171

154,942

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,849,153

1,846,191

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,960

204,563

100 Japanese yens

JPY

361,273

362,173

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,421

73,098

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,480,082

1,479,073

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

394,826

397,226

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

320,814

321,368

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,547

30,536

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,184

16,308

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,389

5,709

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,557

156,326

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,552

43,513

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

353,750

355,120

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,965

151,740

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,515,604

1,513,367

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

419,591

420,324

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,127

476,314

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,482

19,319

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,631

420,083

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,287

116,115

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,085

77,973

100 Thai baht

THB

1,670,744

1,670,545

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,393

126,818

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

387,380

390,436

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

803,762

802,575

1 euro

EUR

594,001

593,789

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,858

109,981

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,879

203,038

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,196

35,220

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,095

8,114

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,272

174,014

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,217

334,722

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

983,917

971,457

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,161

52,099

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,382

162,217

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

11,023

11,036

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 692,164 rials and $1 costs 664,042 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 673,311 rials, and the price of $1 totals 645,955 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 807,000–811,000 rials, while one euro is about 843,000–846,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more