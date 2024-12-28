Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 29 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 16 currencies went down compared to December 26.
As for CBI, $1 equals 569,867 rials, and one euro is 594,001 rials, while on December 26, one euro was 593,789.
|
Currency
|
Rial on December 28
|
Rial on December 26
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
569,867
|
569,026
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
716,394
|
717,059
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
631,914
|
638,940
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
51,810
|
51,643
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
50,167
|
50,157
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
79,636
|
79,461
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,669
|
6,724
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
155,171
|
154,942
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,849,153
|
1,846,191
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
204,960
|
204,563
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
361,273
|
362,173
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,421
|
73,098
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,480,082
|
1,479,073
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
394,826
|
397,226
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
320,814
|
321,368
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
30,547
|
30,536
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
16,184
|
16,308
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
5,389
|
5,709
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
156,557
|
156,326
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,552
|
43,513
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
353,750
|
355,120
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
151,965
|
151,740
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,515,604
|
1,513,367
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
419,591
|
420,324
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
477,127
|
476,314
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,482
|
19,319
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
272
|
271
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
416,631
|
420,083
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
116,287
|
116,115
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
78,085
|
77,973
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,670,744
|
1,670,545
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
127,393
|
126,818
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
387,380
|
390,436
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
803,762
|
802,575
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
594,001
|
593,789
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
108,858
|
109,981
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
203,879
|
203,038
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,196
|
35,220
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,095
|
8,114
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
174,272
|
174,014
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
335,217
|
334,722
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
983,917
|
971,457
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
52,161
|
52,099
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
162,382
|
162,217
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
11,023
|
11,036
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 692,164 rials and $1 costs 664,042 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 673,311 rials, and the price of $1 totals 645,955 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 807,000–811,000 rials, while one euro is about 843,000–846,000 rials.
