Reason for forced landing of Dubai-Moscow flight in Azerbaijan's Baku announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The causative factors leading to the involuntary descent of the aircraft operating on the Dubai-Moscow route in Baku have been disclosed, Trend reports via Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

“In the evening of December 28, the plane flying Dubai-Moscow flight made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The reason for the forced landing was inappropriate behavior of one of the passengers,” the information notes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel