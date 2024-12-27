Investigation should uphold transparency, objectivity, and comprehensive analysis - Azerbaijani state commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's firm position is that the investigation into the causes of the recent plane crash should be transparent, objective, and comprehensive, the State Commission established to investigate the incident near Aktau, said during today’s meeting, Trend reports.

The commission highlighted that investigative activities are ongoing under a special commission established by Kazakhstan to determine the causes of the tragedy.

The state body emphasized that Azerbaijan maintains a strong stance that the investigation must be conducted in a transparent, objective, and thorough manner, and the public must be kept informed of the findings.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.