CBA's monetary policy goal in 2025 aims to maintain inflation at different percentages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Reforms to improve the monetary policy framework will be continued, and pursuant to the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," the goal of the monetary policy will be to maintain annual inflation at the level of 4±2 percent in the next year as well, the statement of the CBA on the main directions of the monetary policy said, Trend reports.

Furthermore, it was noted that in 2025, the main mandate of the Central Bank will be aimed at ensuring price stability and stabilization of inflation within the established target.

“As in previous years, next year's target will be the change in the consumer price index over the past 12 months, calculated by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the Central Bank's latest forecasts (October 2024), it is expected that in 2025 annual inflation will be around 5.8 percent, which is in line with the target.

The CBA will also regularly update its inflation forecasts for 2025 based on a comprehensive analysis of inflationary factors. Along with general inflation, the dynamics of core inflation will be continuously analyzed. At the same time, the assessment of inflation expectations will continue.

A number of external and internal risks related to price stability remain relevant. Next year, inflationary processes in the country will also be influenced by external factors—the dynamics of commodity prices in the world market, inflationary processes in partner countries, and economic activity,” the statement emphasized.

