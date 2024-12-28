Azerbaijani Central Bank announces dates of monetary policy review in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to review its monetary policy eight times in 2025, the statement of the CBA on the main directions of the monetary policy for 2025 said, Trend reports.

The Central Bank's decisions on interest rate corridor parameters will be made public on January 22, March 12, April 23, June 11, July 23, September 10, October 22, and December 10.

According to the information, on the specified temporal markers of January 22, April 23, July 23, and October 22, the dissemination of the decision will be synergistically aligned with a formal press conference engagement.

To note, at its last meeting in 2024, the CBA made a decision to leave the discount rate unchanged at 7.25 percent, while the upper and lower limits of the interest rate band also remained unchanged at 8.25 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.

