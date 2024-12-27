Azerbaijan to send team of doctors, nurses to Kazakhstan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A team of doctors and nurses will be sent from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made this comment while commenting on the state of health of the injured in the AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane crash near Aktau.

According to him, treatment of three Azerbaijani citizens continues in Kazakhstan.

“The condition of these people is assessed as moderate. We are constantly in touch with the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan. The situation is under control. However, in order to fully control the situation, the team of doctors and nurses will be sent there today from Azerbaijan,” he added.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

