Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies agreement on Soyudlu gold deposit

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the agreement on Soyudlu (Zod) gold mine, Trend reports.

According to the information, at today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament the bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan on adoption and approval, authorization for implementation of the “Agreement on restoration, exploration, development, share of production of gold mine of Soyudlu (Zod)” was submitted for discussion.

Following the discussions, the issue was put to vote and adopted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel