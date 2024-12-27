China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad possesses strategic bridge between East and West

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 27. China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad is an important strategic bridge that will connect the countries of East and West, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said at the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the project, Trend reports.

“The construction of this road is a historic event that will open a new era in the development of the region's transportation infrastructure. On behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic, I express deep gratitude to our partners, China and Uzbekistan, for their intention to realize this important project, contribution, and constant support. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad is not just a transportation corridor; it is an important strategic bridge that will connect the countries of the East and West,” Zhaparov said.

The head of state emphasized that the new railway corridor will become the southern link of the continental bridge of Eurasia, opening the way to the markets of Southeast Asia, West Asia, and the Middle East.

The President also emphasized that the construction of this railroad will accelerate the economic development of Kyrgyzstan. The implementation of the project will strengthen the country's role as a transit hub on the Eurasian continent; a significant increase in the volume of freight traffic is expected.

“Secondly, this project will ensure the development of the regions of our country. The new infrastructure will accelerate the development of trade, tourism, and industry, as well as improve the transportation accessibility of hard-to-reach areas. In addition, thousands of jobs will be created at all stages of the construction and operation of the railroad, which will have a positive impact on the socio-economic situation of the country,” the president noted.

On June 6 of this year, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on the joint promotion of the railroad construction project. The railroad will connect the following points: Kashgar-Torugart-Makmal-Jalal-Abad-Andijan.

