Azerbaijani nationals injured in Aktau jet crash continue treatment in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Three Azerbaijani nationals injured in an aircraft accident near Aktau are receiving medical care in Kazakhstan, the statement of the Mangistau Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital said, Trend reports.

All in all, there are currently six patients in the hospital still receiving treatment.

“Four of them are in intensive care; one of them is in very serious condition. Three are in stable, serious condition. Two patients continue treatment in the trauma department. Of the 6 patients receiving treatment at the regional multidisciplinary hospital, three are citizens of Azerbaijan, and three are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. They are provided with full treatment,” the statement said.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

