Construction of railroad connecting China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan kicks off

Photo: Official website of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 27. The initiation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project has commenced in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov attended the ceremony.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad will connect the following points: Kashgar-Torugart-Makmal-Jalal-Abad-Andijan. This new rail network will be of great importance for the entire region and will provide a wider range of opportunities for the global trading system by providing reliable and safe infrastructure.

To note, an agreement between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan was signed on June 6 this year to support the implementation of the railway project and resolve financing issues, and a joint project company, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC, was registered on July 26.

The operational throughput of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway system has been augmented to an annual capacity of 10–12 million metric tons of freight.

