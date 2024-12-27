Azerbaijan declines any assistance from Chechnya - Presidential Administration source

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Chechen authorities recently announced that, "on Ramzan Kadyrov's instructions, they are ready to provide financial and other assistance to the families of those killed or injured" in the crash of an AZAL flight traveling from Baku to Grozny, Trend reports.

However, a source in Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration told Day.Az that the country does not need or intend to accept such assistance.

"Azerbaijan does not require any aid. Neither the state nor its citizens will accept this offer. We are fully capable of supporting our citizens and will continue to do so. What Azerbaijan demands is an acknowledgment of the incident, an apology, and appropriate compensation," the source said.

On December 25, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport. A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.