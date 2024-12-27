Health condition of injured in jet crash assessed satisfactory - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Following initial examinations of the wounded in the plane crash, their condition is assessed as satisfactory, Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made this announcement while commenting on the state of health of the injured in the AZAL plane crash near Aktau.

According to him, the condition of three people in Kazakhstan is assessed as medium severity.

“The situation is under control. A group of doctors and nurses will be directed there from Baku,” he added.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it under international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary investigations and data analysis are completed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel