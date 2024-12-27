Diplomatic, service, and official passports turn visa-free between Azerbaijan and Maldives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports will be exempted from visa requirements between Azerbaijan and the Maldives, Trend reports.

According to the information, at today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the bill on approval of “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of the Maldives on exemption of holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports from mutual visa requirements” was submitted for discussion.

Following the discussions, the issue was put to vote and adopted.

