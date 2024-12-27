Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss issues of regional and international security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. On December 27, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, issues of regional and international security, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed.

Minister Hakan Fidan once again expressed condolences on behalf of the Turkish state and people in connection with the tragic crash of a passenger plane near the city of Aktau during the Baku-Grozny flight, honored the memory of those killed in the crash and wished recovery to the wounded. It was conveyed that Türkiye is always in solidarity with brotherly Azerbaijan, and is always ready to provide possible support.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked for the condolences expressed and the ongoing support and solidarity provided, said that the investigation into the causes of the plane crash is under the direct control of the country's leadership and a state commission has been created in this direction, and informed about the work done.

The parties also discussed the current situation in the Middle East, including around Syria. Our country's intention to provide humanitarian aid to Syria was discussed.

During the telephone conversation, the prospects and plans for cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States were also discussed.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest took place.