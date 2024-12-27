Israeli Transport Minister sends condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Miri Regev, Israel’s Minister of Transport and Road Safety, has sent a letter of condolence to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic deaths of individuals in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I want to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to you on behalf of myself, the Government of Israel, and the people of Israel for the heartbreaking tragedy of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash this morning near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The State of Israel deeply shares in your sorrow over this devastating loss of life. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Azerbaijan, and the airline crew affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured, and we wish them all a swift and full recovery.

The State of Israel and its Ministry of Transport stand with you during this challenging time and are ready to provide any assistance you may need.

Please accept the assurances of my consideration," the letter reads.