Azerbaijan's PM visits Kazakhstan Embassy to express condolences over plane crash in Aktau (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the service, Asadov left a message in the embassy's memorial book, which had been opened in connection with the tragic plane crash near the city of Aktau, which claimed numerous lives.

The Prime Minister also had a conversation with Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel.

Both Asadov and Bayel expressed their condolences to one another and the families of the victims, offering their best wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.

Once again, the Azerbaijani side extended gratitude to the government of Kazakhstan for their prompt response in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy, as well as for the flexible and comprehensive support provided by various government agencies.