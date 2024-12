BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the crash of the Embraer 190 operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) may have been caused by external physical and technical interference, Trend reports.

AZAL made this announcement while confirming the suspension of flights to several Russian cities.

The airline stated that, in response to the findings, it has decided to suspend flights to 10 Russian destinations until the investigation is complete.