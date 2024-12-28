Azerbaijan announces next year's subsidy volume for Baku metro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Next year, a tidy sum of 27.7 million manat (or $16.29 million) will be pulled from the state budget of Azerbaijan and handed over to Baku Metro CJSC, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the decree on the application of the law “On the state budget for 2025," approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, this figure stands at 22.3 million manat ($13 million), which is a whopping 44.7 percent drop compared to 2024.

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law “On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025," adopted by the country's parliament on December 16.

According to the document, revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 will amount to 38.3 billion manat ($22.5 billion), expenditures - 41.4 billion manat, or $24.3 billion (including centralized revenues - 37.5 billion manat ($22.05 billion), local revenues - 793.9 million manat ($467 million), centralized expenditures - 40.6 billion manat ($23.8 billion), and local expenditures - 799.2 million manat ($470.1 million).

