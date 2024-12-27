Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev signs law on amendments to Law on Grant

Politics Materials 27 December 2024 16:53 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev signs law on amendments to Law on Grant
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Grant”, Trend reports.

According to the law, municipalities will be able to receive grants.

Moreover, the legal frameworks for the allocation of grants to municipalities will be meticulously crafted and codified to enhance their accessibility to fiscal resources.

In connection with the implementation of the relevant law, the head of state signed a decree amending some edicts.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more