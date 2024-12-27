President Ilham Aliyev signs law on amendments to Law on Grant

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Grant”, Trend reports.

According to the law, municipalities will be able to receive grants.

Moreover, the legal frameworks for the allocation of grants to municipalities will be meticulously crafted and codified to enhance their accessibility to fiscal resources.

In connection with the implementation of the relevant law, the head of state signed a decree amending some edicts.