Flydubai suspends flights to Russia's two cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Emirates low-cost carrier Flydubai has suspended flights to Russia's two cities, the statement of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said, Trend reports.

“Flydubai Airlines, citing force majeure and threat to flight safety, has temporarily canceled flights from December 28, 2024, to January 5, 2025, from Sochi and Mineralnye Vody to Dubai. The situation affects more than 4,000 passengers, 90 percent of whom are clients of tour operators.

At the moment, tour operators are engaged in operational resolution of the issue with the cancellation of Flydubai flights from Sochi and Mineralnye Vody," the statement of ATOR reads.

In addition, today the Kazakh airline QAZAQ AIR also suspended flights to Russia's Yekaterinburg for security reasons.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of a passenger airplane, 27 people were hospitalized. Of those, 15 were citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 were citizens of the Russian Federation, and 3 were citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Both pilots of the crew, as well as the stewardess, were lost; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

