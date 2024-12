Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved the law "On the Minimum Living Wage in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Year 2025," Trend reports.

The document sets the minimum living wage for the entire country at 285 manat ($167.6), while for the working population it is set at 305 manat ($179.4), for pensioners at 232 manat ($136.4), and for children at 246 manat ($144.7).

The law will come into effect on January 1, 2025.