Allegation of oxygen tank explosion drawn from interested party’s information - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. If we refer to the statement of Kazakh officials regarding the crash of an Embraer 190 airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near the city of Aktau, they refer to the dispatcher's statement about the explosion of an oxygen tank on board the plane, Rostov, the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev told journalists, Trend reports.

“We believe that first of all it is necessary to check the reliability of this information. This is information provided by the interested party. Regarding the facts that refute it, I also want to note that the sounds of the explosion came from outside," the minister added.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.