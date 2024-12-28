Armenia longs revanchism, but society to be tuned for peace - Azerbaijani professor (PHOTO) (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The newest installment of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov" hit the airwaves on the expert platform Baku Network, showcasing the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor, world-famous conductor Yalchin Adigozalov, as the featured guest, Trend reports.

When discussing the happenings in the region, he highlighted their undeniable ripple effect on all and sundry.

"Politics affects everyone. Regardless of profession, occupation, or social status, it defines the life of the country, its people, and sometimes even entire generations.

We live in an era of global change. Our generation is truly unique, and we have a historic mission," he added. "Recently, we were in Rome, where a meeting was held with representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora. Cultural, artistic, music, poetry, and painting figures from around the world arrived. These are not just meetings—they are our cultural weapon.

The Ministry of Culture and the Committee on Diaspora Affairs united Azerbaijanis living in Europe, who can influence public opinion. It is vital for us to attract as many friends and allies as possible to promote our country's fair position.

The opposing side is following a path that leads nowhere. It’s a senseless waste of time. And time is the most valuable resource. We have already lost too many years," Adigozalov emphasized

The maestro eloquently painted a portrait of his homeland.

"Today, Azerbaijan is a country that has managed to solve one of the most important issues. We restored justice, and this has forever changed our mentality. During the years of Armenian occupation, many of us felt oppressed, with a sense of internal pain. But now, we hold our heads high, and this is the result of the colossal work of the head of state. I have always proudly represented Azerbaijani music, but now this feeling has taken on a new dimension," he mentioned.

Touching upon Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that peace is possible.

"Ignoring each other and continuing to live in a conflict atmosphere is a dead end. Of course, there are revanchist sentiments in Armenia, but society must be prepared for peace. Without dialogue, there can be no future," he explained.

The professor's words danced with a vibrant glow as he celebrated the homecoming of Karabakh, a cherished jewel reclaimed from the shadows.

"When I first stepped onto Shusha land after 30 years, I was breathless. My great-grandfather is buried there, but I couldn't visit his grave for three decades. How many generations could have lost this connection to their homeland? We did everything to ensure that this did not happen," Adigozalov also said.

The maestro highlighted the value of this victory [in the Second Karabakh War] and the cost of its achievement.

"Our children solved this problem for us while we were still alive. We must always bow our heads in honor of their memory and their families. It is a great happiness to know that the next generation will live without war," he explained.

In conclusion, Adigozalov painted a picture of unwavering faith in the radiant dawn awaiting the region.

"Eventually, we shall reestablish our links. Our environment and territories are intended for success, camaraderie, and tranquility. There is simply no other way," he added.

Yalchin Adigezalov, born in 1959, is an Azerbaijani conductor and educator. Adigezalov is a professor at the State Music Academy of Azerbaijan, the Baku Music Academy, and the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

