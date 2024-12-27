Kyrgyzstan aims to establish assembly of UAVs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 27. Kyrgyzstan plans to establish an assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), President Sadyr Zhaparov said during the presentation of the battle flag to military units as part of a working trip to the Osh region, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

In his speech, Zhaparov emphasized that the production of modern military technologies, including the assembly of UAVs, fully meets the requirements of the time.

The head of state also noted that the construction of modern military camps, residential houses, and kindergartens worth 2.5 billion soms (about $28.7 million) is being completed in the Batken region.

Furthermore, Zhaparov stated that a new base for equipment repair worth 47.863 million soms (about $550,000) was opened in one of the military units of Osh oblast. The President noted that this base will make it possible to repair, restore, and maintain military equipment, as well as train qualified specialists. Previously, such works caused difficulties, but now they can be carried out entirely on the spot, without the need to seek outside help.

He also added that pensions for veterans of the Armed Forces were increased on October 1 this year.