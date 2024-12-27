AZAL halts flights to several Russian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has suspended its flights to several cities in Russia, the airline announced on Friday, Trend reports.

Following the preliminary results of the investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, caused by physical and technical interference, and considering potential risks to flight safety, flights from Baku to the following Russian airports will be suspended starting December 28, 2024, based on a decision from the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Agency:

Mineralnye Vody

Sochi

Volgograd

Ufa

Samara

On December 25, AZAL decided to suspend flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala.

For safety reasons, flights to these destinations, including Grozny and Makhachkala, have also been suspended for other airlines.

Passengers with tickets for these routes are entitled to a full refund or free rebooking of their tickets.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.