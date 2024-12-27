Azerbaijani parliament legitimizes reducing upper limit of nationwide conscription age

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's parliament has approved the third reading of a proposal to reduce the upper limit of conscription age in the country, Trend reports.

Today's parliament session saw the adoption of the proposal during the discussion of the regulation "On military service."

Recent changes have reduced the upper age limit for military service in the country.

So, the upper age limit for military service of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and servicemen of super-term active military service, warrant officers, and midshipmen is reduced from 35 to 30 years.

Under the proposed amendment, male citizens of Azerbaijan aged 18–30 who are on preliminary military registration or subject to registration but have not completed compulsory military service will become draftees.

There is also a reduction in the age limit for reserve members to undergo medical examinations at military commissariats.

The new rules specify that the persons transferred to the reserve shall periodically be involved in medical examinations in medical commissions established in district (city) military commissariats.

In this case, servicemen who were sent to the reserve because they were sick and didn't have any other duty are put back on the list of conscripts if they are found to be fit for military service until they turn 35 (except in certain situations allowed by the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan), and they are called up for active military service for a set amount of time.

The amendments reduce the 35-year age limit to 30 years.

The conditions for granting a deferment from military service to pursue further education have also undergone changes.

One of the amendments is related to the reduction of the age limit for peacetime service by Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan military personnel.

Presently, according to Article 39 of the Law “On Military Duty and Military Service," in peacetime, military servicemen of fixed-term active military service serve up to 36.5 years. The amendments reduce the age limit to 31.5 years.

The provision throws in a few other changes to the mix as well.

The document was put to vote following discussions and adopted in the third reading.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel