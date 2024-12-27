Kazakhstan, UAE explore new projects in defense sector

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 27. Kazakhstan and the UAE have discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, Trend reports.

In the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, a military delegation from Kazakhstan, led by Defense Minister Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, held negotiations and familiarized themselves with the products of defense industry enterprises.

During the visit, a formal meeting took place with the country's Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where the prospects of bilateral defense cooperation were discussed.

In addition, at the House of the Army, Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov and the UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammad bin Mubarak Fadhel Al-Mazrouei discussed areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

The Kazakhstani delegation visited the Tawazun Industrial Park to familiarize themselves with the activities of the UAE defense industry enterprises. Companies such as "Nimr," "Karakal," "Halkon," and "Adasi," which produce military products, operate at this industrial park.

To note, this is the first official visit by a Kazakhstani defense minister to the United Arab Emirates in Kazakhstan’s history.