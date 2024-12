BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the order "On Ensuring the Activities of the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

The decree increases the staff limit for the State Agency for Tourism of Azerbaijan.

The staff limit has been raised from 151 positions to 156, with the number of employees in the agency's administrative office growing from 63 to 68.