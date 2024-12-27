New regulations effect for Azerbaijani consulates abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. New rules for the activities of Azerbaijan's consulates abroad have been established, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in the proposed amendments to the Consular Statute of Azerbaijan, discussed today at the country's parliamentary meeting.

According to the relevant draft, consulates in their activities are guided by the Constitution of Azerbaijan, international treaties of Azerbaijan and the host country, the law of Azerbaijan "On diplomatic service", the current statute, and other regulatory legal acts of Azerbaijan, as well as taking into account the legislation of the host country.

After the discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

Historically, consular operations were delineated by the legislative framework of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the jurisdictional statutes of host nations, pertinent international agreements, and established diplomatic norms.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel