Azerbaijan approves law on budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2025", Trend reports.

According to the document, the expenses of the State Social Protection Fund for 2025 have been approved in the amount of 7.67 billion manat ($4.5 billion).

The financing sources for these expenses are as income of the State Social Protection Fund budget for 2025 in the amount of 7.61 billion manat ($4.47 billion), and 59.02 million manat ($34.5 million) allocated from the reserve of the State Social Protection Fund, created as of January 1, 2025.

President Ilham Aliyev also signed a decree in connection with this document.