Azerbaijan changes deadlines for initial military registration of citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan has amended the deadlines for the initial military registration of male citizens who have reached the age of fifteen, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, the registration will now take place at the relevant executive authority, either in the citizen’s place of residence or current location.

The change is reflected in an amendment to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service".

Under the current law, these individuals are required to register between January and March. The new amendment extends this period to January through May.

Following discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and passed in the third reading.

